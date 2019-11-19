1  of  3
Silver Star Interactive Week 11

Silver Star Nation

by: Adam Bradshaw

Posted: / Updated:

With a week 11 win in the bank and sole possession of the NFC East….the Cowboys have a lot be thankful for this Thanksgiving season.

Wess Moore and Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola break it all down in this week’s Silver Star Nation Interactive.

