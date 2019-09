The Cowboys head into week four ….a Sunday night affair at the home of the New Orleans Saints….with an undefeated record of 3-0.

Wess Moore and our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola take a look the season so far…and this week’s matchup in Tuesdays replay of Silver Star Nation Interactive.

aWess Moore and our Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola take a look the season so far…and this week’s matchup in Tuesdays replay of Silver Star Nation Interactive.