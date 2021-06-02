Slaton Tigers 2021 Football Schedule

SLATON, Texas — The Slaton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Tigers open the season hosting Snyder on August 27 which is also Senior Night. Slaton has a fun non-District schedule starting with a road game at Abernathy on September 3, hosting New Deal on September 10 and Homecoming is September 17 hosting Odessa Compass Academy. The Tigers travel to Post on September 24 and wrap the regular season up hosting Shallowater on November 5.

Take a look at the Tigers’ full schedule below:

8/27: vs. Snyder (Senior Night)

9/3: @ Abernathy

9/10: vs. New Deal

9/17: vs. Odessa Compass Academy (Homecoming)

9/24: @ Post

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: @ Kermit

10/15: @ Denver City

10/22: vs. Brownfield

10/29: @ Lamesa

11/5: vs. Shallowater