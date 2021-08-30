Southland named DCTF 1A Team of the Week

SOUTHLAND, Texas — Southland High School was named the Division 1A Team of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Eagles beat Cotton Center 37-26 in their season opener Friday.

Southland finished last season winless and was forced to forfeit games towards the end of the season due to a roster depleted by injuries, Southland ISD told EverythingLubbcock.com.

Cotton Center beat Southland 49-44 in this matchup last season.

Southland has a big test this week. The Eagles travel to play at No. 10 Anton.