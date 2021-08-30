Southland named DCTF 1A Team of the Week

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTHLAND, Texas — Southland High School was named the Division 1A Team of the Week by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.

The Eagles beat Cotton Center 37-26 in their season opener Friday.

Southland finished last season winless and was forced to forfeit games towards the end of the season due to a roster depleted by injuries, Southland ISD told EverythingLubbcock.com.

Cotton Center beat Southland 49-44 in this matchup last season.

Southland has a big test this week. The Eagles travel to play at No. 10 Anton.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar