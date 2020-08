We continue our Blitz 2020 Previews with the District 2-2A Division 1 Floydada Whirlwinds.

In the 2019 season this young team experienced some growing pains, posting a 0-5 record in district and 2-8 overall.

Heading into the 2020 season, this team is more experienced and returns eight offensive and six defensive starters, including quarterback Trace Glasscock.