LUBBOCK, Tex.- The journey to a thousand career points begins with a single bucket.

A remarkable milestone accomplished by Lubbock-Cooper senior Amaree’ Garmon, but for him, it’s just another day at the office.

In an early December game against El Paso Ysleta, Amaree Garmon says he was just doing what he does best, rack up points for the Pirates.

But it wasn’t until after the game when he found out about his point total.

“We were talking like when do y’all think I’m going to hit a thousand? Then it was the next day my coach told me I hit a thousand. I couldn’t do nothing but smile,” said Garmon.

He’s had a lot of memorable points, none more so, than his moment of fame on Sports Center in 2021.

“I was on ESPN, I hit a buzzer beater against Randall,” said Garmon.

Even through the buzzer beaters, the three pointers, and the hundreds of points he’s scored, LCP head coach Will Flemons said it’s the growth Garmon has had as a teammate that makes him proud.

“One of the things I love about him right now is the positive things coming out of him. That’s a huge thing because you can’t always be the coach that’s coming down on them. You need peers that do that. He’s speaking the right things and they’re buying in, they’ve always rallied around him,” said Flemons.

His goal next year is to play basketball at the college level, but his goal for right now is to help bring a district title to the south side of Lubbock.

“I just want to help my team win at the end of the day. A thousand points is a cool milestone but at the end of the day I’m just here to win games for my team,” said Garmon.