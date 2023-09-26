SHALLOWATER, Tex.- You would think the way senior running back Kouper Boyd brags on his offensive line, is because they are the ones scoring the touchdowns. However, Boyd is as humble as it gets after having 160 yards on the ground and a touchdown in his team’s win over Idalou in Week 5.

“Well I think we have one of the best o-lines in the state right now. And just thinking it’s really just my o-lineman that always does all that – all the credit really goes to them all the time. Whether it’s me or anyone else running the ball all the credit always goes to them,” said Boyd.

“Really proud of him, it was some tough yards. Idalou make some great adjustments and it got tougher. I’m really proud of Kouper for staying the course and continuing to get those tough yards that we needed,” said his head coach, Rodney Vincent.

Boyd’s most impressive play was arguably his touchdown run, where he broke several tackles before getting into the endzone.

“It was kind of a broken up play I ran into the line at first and then I bounced it out and I cut up and then I started thinking ‘oh shoot the endzone is right there, so I have to get in’, but the lineman did a really good job blocking in and the receivers did a perfect job blocking the outside,” he said.

Though some of the numbers he puts up each week are a big reason why the Mustangs are on a two-game winning streak, Coach Vincent recognizes just how far Boyd has come outside of racking up yards and scores.

“The things that he’s doing when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands, he sets up touchdowns with other things that he does also. He can catch the ball out of the back field, he can help us with protection, he can block for people. I’m really proud of all those things, the things that a lot of people don’t notice about cooper when he doesn’t have the ball in his hands,” said Vincent.