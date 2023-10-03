LUBBOCK, Tex.- If there’s one word to describe Lubbock-Cooper’s Jackson Austin’s performance against Coronado on Friday, it would be ‘efficient’.

Austin only touched the ball four times, but scored two rushing touchdowns in the 35-2 win for the Pirates.

When asked if he was “in the zone”, Austin says it’s great when everything works out for the team.

“Couldn’t want it better,” Austin said. “If you’re dialed in, the whole team is. Everything is rolling and it feels great.”

His head coach, Chip Darden, says teams are typically on high alert when Austin is on the field, because his junior running back/wide receiver is a threat to score on any play.

“I assume they gotta know where he is. That depends week to week, because he always has a chance of breaking a tackle. I think that’s the biggest thing, he can make someone miss. That makes him special, especially when we move him around a lot,” said Darden.