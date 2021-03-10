Lady Cubs win 3A girl’s basketball state championship, taking down Fairfield 68-64 in overtime

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — On Wednesday the #5 Brownfield Lady Cubs came out on top in overtime against the #2 Fairfield Lady Eagles in the 3A girl’s basketball state championship game.

The Lady Cubs were up 33-30 heading into halftime, led by Gabi Fields who had 16 points in the first half.

The Lady Eagles went on a 6-0 run to start the second half and would pull ahead by two headed into the 4th quarter.

Fairfield would go on another 6-0 run in the 4th to extend the Lady Eagles lead, but Dabria Blackwell would go on a run of her own. Scoring five of seven unanswered points for Brownfield to tie it up at 60 and force overtime.

Gabi Fields was named championship MVP with 22 points, six rebounds, six steals and three assists.