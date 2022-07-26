PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-4 comeback victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night.

Alec Bohm doubled and had three hits for the Phillies, who rebounded from a three-game sweep at home against the lowly Chicago Cubs last weekend.

“It’s huge after losing three to the Cubs being able to come back today and pull that one out,” Stott said. “Hopefully that’ll give us the momentum to keep going.”

Austin Riley had a pair of doubles and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and an RBI for the Braves, who fell two games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Atlanta has lost two in a row for the first time since June 17-18.

“We’ll put this behind us and come out and win a game tomorrow,” manager Brian Snitker said.

With the Braves leading by one, A.J. Minter (4-3) got the first two outs in the eighth inning before Bohm and Yairo Muñoz singled to put runners on first and second. Stott then drove a full-count cutter into the seats in right field for his seventh home run, putting the Phillies ahead 6-4.

“The bullpen has been great,” Snitker said. “It’s going to happen every now and then.”

Andrew Bellatti (2-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for the win, and Seranthony Dominguez worked a perfect ninth for his fifth save.

“It’s a huge win altogether,” Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson said. “The way we started the second half, the way we started this game. We kept fighting, kept grinding and got it done.”

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up three runs on nine hits with eight strikeouts and no walks in six innings.

The Braves went ahead 4-3 in the sixth with a run off reliever Connor Brogdon. Riley hit his second double with one out, went to third on Brogdon’s wild pitch and scored on Ozuna’s chopper to third that left Johan Camargo with no play.

Atlanta jumped out to a 3-0 lead against starter Ranger Suárez in the second with the help of poor Philadelphia defense. With the bases loaded and two outs, Michael Harris II hit a grounder to Camargo at third. But his throw eluded first baseman Rhys Hoskins, allowing two runs to score on the error. Orlando Arcia then scored from third base on a wild pitch.

None of the three runs Suárez gave up were earned in his five innings of four-hit ball.

Philadelphia got within 3-2 in the bottom half on Stott’s two-run double that took a wild bounce in front of first baseman Matt Olson before getting past him. The Phillies tied it an inning later on J.T. Realmuto’s RBI single.

LIFE OF RILEY

Riley is batting .435 with seven doubles, eight homers and 15 RBIs since July 5.

“He’s been awesome all year,” Snitker said. “Unbelievable. Fun to watch. Just really good at-bats, playing great defense and just having about as good a year as you can.”

CRAWFORD SIGNS

The Phillies signed first-round draft pick Justin Crawford. Selected No. 17 overall, the 18-year-old hit .503 with 17 doubles and 52 RBIs in 42 games this past spring for Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada. He is the son of four-time All-Star outfielder Carl Crawford.

Philadelphia also inked OF Gabriel Rincones Jr. (third-round pick), RHP Orion Kerkering (fifth), LHP Mavis Graves (sixth), C Caleb Ricketts (seventh), RHP Alex Rao (eighth), OF Chad Castillo (ninth), C Gustavo Sosa (10th), C Jordan Dissin (12th), OF Cade Fergus (13th), SS Bryan Rincon (14th), OF Troy Schreffler (15th), RHP Josh Bortka (16th), RHP Daniel Harper (17th) and RHP Drew Garrett (19th).

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to make his fourth rehab appearance Wednesday at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Phillies: OF/DH Bryce Harper told reporters he did not have the pins removed from his broken left thumb during a doctor’s visit on Monday. The 2021 NL MVP will be re-evaluated next Monday. He expects to return at some point this season. … INF Jean Segura (broken right index finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. Segura hasn’t played since getting injured on May 31.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Spencer Strider (4-3, 3.03 ERA) opposes RHP Aaron Nola (6-7, 3.13) in the middle game of the series Tuesday night.

