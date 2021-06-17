Sundown Roughnecks 2021 Football Schedule

Sundown, Texas — The Sundown Roughnecks released their football schedule for the 2021 season.

Sundown opens the season at Muleshoe on August 27. The Roughnecks host the Abernathy Antelopes on September 10 and Farwell on September 24 for Homecoming. Sundown hosts Post on October 8 and wraps up the regular season hosting New Deal on November 5 for Senior Night.

Take a look at Sundown’s full schedule below.

8/27: @ Muleshoe

9/3: @ Sudan

9/10: vs. Abernathy

9/17: @ Stanton

9/24: vs. Farwell (Homecoming)

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: vs. Post

10/15: @ Floydada

10/22: vs. Hale Center

10/29: @ Tahoka

11/5: vs. New Deal (Senior Night)