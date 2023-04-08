LUBBOCK, TX— Tim Tadlock collected his 400th and 401st career wins in Lubbock on Saturday as Texas Tech baseball swept North Dakota State in a doubleheader.

Mason Molina was lights out for the Red Raiders in Game 1. The lefty struck out four while giving up just two hits in 5.1 innings.

In the top of the 4th inning, Gage Harrelson would belt a ball to left center field. After NDSU misplayed the ball, Harrelson would touch every base and score to break the game open and make it 1-0 Texas Tech.

Later that inning, Zac Vooletich would crank a home run off of the center field light pole at Dan Law Field, capping off a four-run 4th inning that the Red Raiders would never look back from. Texas Tech would win Game 1 8-5, tying the overall series.

With that victory, Tim Tadlock became the 2nd head coach in Red Raider baseball history to secure 400 victories as head coach at Texas Tech.

In Game 2, it would be the Bison who would get this game started. Carson Hake and Will Busch would knock in two runs in the top of the 2nd to give NDSU their first lead of Saturday.

A Vooetich single in the bottom of the 4th would put Texas Tech on the scoreboard. Then an inning later, a Gage Harrelson single and a Gavin Kash three-run home run would put the Red Raiders back in control, sending them to the bottom of the 6th up 5-2. That home run would be Kash’s 13th of the season, the most in the Big 12.

A Kevin Bazzell 7th inning home run would be the icing on the cake, as Texas Tech beats NDSU 8-3 and win their series with the Bison two games to one.

The Red Raiders will head to the west coast for their next matchup. They take on Stanford in a two-game series starting Monday, April 10th. First pitch is scheduled for 8:00 P.M. CT.