Former Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens is headed to Phoenix after he agreed to sign an undrafted free agent deal with the Suns.

Owens came to Tech as a grad transfer from St. John’s and was an integral part of the Red Raiders run to the National Championship game, averaging 8.7 points per game and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Owens joins his Texas Tech teammate Jarrett Culver in the NBA after Culver became a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves as the sixth overall pick.