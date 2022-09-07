LUBBOCK, Texas – After a three-game cross country road trip, Texas Tech returns home for a Thursday night matchup with in-state foe Houston. Kickoff from the John Walker Soccer Complex is set for 7 p.m.

Thursday will serve as soccer’s Coaching for Literacy match. Fans can earn free entry into the match with a book donation.

The Red Raiders (1-2-3) return home after earning a draw against Saint Mary’s on Saturday. Tech’s defense has remained the bright spot throughout the season, having allowed three goals this season and pinning opponents to an average of 6.0 shots a match.

Houston checks into the weekend at 2-2-1 under first-year head coach Jaime Frias. In their last match, the Cougars defeated Rice, 3-1 with goals from midfielder Cordelia Cross, forward Nadia Kamassah and defender Emma Clarke.