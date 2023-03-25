AUSTIN, TX — After giving up a late home run, The Red Raiders softball team could not hold their lead against the 8th-ranked Texas Longhorns in a 4-3 loss.

Texas Tech came out of the gates hot at Red & Charline McCombs Field. In the top of the first inning, Ellie Bailey blasted her 12 home run of the season to give the Red Raiders an early lead. Combined with strong pitching performances from Makinzy Herzog and Maddie Kuehl, Texas Tech would hold the lead going into the bottom of the 6th inning.

In that inning, the Longhorns would take their first lead of the day. A Reese Atwood two-run homerun would give Texas the lead, and ultimately the win, capturing a series victory.

Texas Tech and Texas will wrap up their series on Sunday. First pitch is slated for noon on Longhorn Network.