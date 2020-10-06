Texans fire Bill O’Brien as head coach and general manager

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, left, meets with Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien following an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs won 51-31. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans have fired Bill O’Brien from his position as head coach and general manager, according to multiple national reports.

O’Brien has been the Texans head coach since 2014, finishing his Texans tenure with a 54-52 record. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle was first to report O’Brien’s departure.

The Texans made back-to-back playoff appearances after winning the AFC South in 2018 and 2019. However, Houston is struggling this year as one of four NFL teams without a win this season. The Texans dropped to 0-4 after a loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

O’Brien was given the title of general manager before the 2020 season. The Texans traded away their first and second round picks for the 2021 Draft, leaving the struggling franchise with little wiggle room to improve itself in the immediate future.