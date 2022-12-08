LUBBOCK, Texas— On Thursday, Texas Tech Athletics said in a press release that its allotment of tickets for the TaxAct Texas Bowl December 28 game against Ole Miss was sold out.

Hope for those who haven’t yet purchased a ticket is not lost, however, as they can be purchased on StubHub, TTU Athletics said.

Of the 6,000 allotted tickets, season tickets holders bought 4,100 in the presale and students claimed over 400 on Wednesday after forming a line that wrapped around the south end zone construction area all the way to University Avenue.

Texas Tech announced it has sold out of its ticket allotment for the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Thursday for the Dec. 28 trip to NRG Stadium in Houston against Ole Miss.

All fans and students who were unable to purchase tickets through Texas Tech’s allotment of 6,000 seats are encouraged to do so via Stubhub, the official secondary ticket partner of Texas Tech Athletics, or from www.TaxActTicketBowl.com. The Red Raiders will be the visiting team against the Rebels and will be located on the east sideline.

As part of Texas Tech’s bowl ticket request process, Red Raider Club members and season ticket holders were provided the first opportunity to purchase Texas Bowl tickets ahead of the public on-sale Wednesday morning. Texas Tech sold roughly 4,100 tickets during that period alone before opening online and in-person sales.

Students claimed more than 400 discounted tickets in Texas Tech’s allotment thanks to tremendous support, including a line that formed early Wednesday morning that stretched around the south end zone construction area all the way to University Avenue.

Fans looking to be first in line for future bowl selections under head coach Joey McGuire are highly encouraged to become a season ticket holder for the 2023 football season. Texas Tech is currently accepting deposits for only $50 to become a new season ticket holder.

For questions regarding Texas Bowl tickets or to become a new season ticket holder, please contact the Texas Tech Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH or visit www.TexasTech.com.

