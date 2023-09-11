AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Anderson Trojans fended off the Austin Maroons to pick up a 6A-District 26 win 17-14 Friday at Nelson Field.
Bowie and Westlake both shut out district opponents. The Bulldogs topped Del Valle 33-0 and the Chaparrals blasted Akins 64-0. Lake Travis beat Buda Johnson 52-24 to round out the district’s action.
Liberty Hill got in its second scoring fest in as many weeks, this time with Georgetown, in a 45-42 victory. Vandegrift stayed unbeaten with a 48-17 win over Waco Midway.
Some games in the Dallas-Fort Worth area ended up getting suspended due to lightning, and LBJ’s game against Dallas Parish Episcopal was one of them.
Scores from around the KXAN viewing area
Anderson 17, Austin High 14
Blanco 39, Comfort 21
Boerne Champion 42, Canyon Lake 20
Bowie 33, Del Valle 0
Brentwood Christian 40, SA Military Institute
Brownwood 24, Burnet 10
Cedar Ridge 34, Harker Heights 33
Cibolo Steele 57, Hutto 27
Concordia 50, Buckholts 14
Connally 56, McCallum 42
Copperas Cove 42, Manor 36
Dallas Parish Episcopal vs. Austin LBJ, suspended due to lightning
Del Rio 35, Leander 34
Flatonia 21, Nixon-Smiley 14
Geronimo Navarro 33, Smithville 13
Hill Country 66, Fredericksburg Heritage 22
Jarrell 28, Caldwell 21
Kerrville Tivy 28, Fredericksburg 12
Killeen Chaparral 34, Marble Falls 21
La Vernia 45, La Grange 0
Lago Vista 31, Giddings 12
Lake Travis 52, Buda Johnson 24
Lampasas 72, East View 37
LASA 42, Austin Achieve 20
Liberty Hill 45, Georgetown 42
Llano 20, Crockett 17
Lehman 41, Lockhart 31
Luling 47, Eastside 0
New Braunfels Canyon 32, New Braunfels 28
Pasadena First Baptist 52, Veritas 6
Robinson 28, Taylor 24
Rockdale 27, Lexington 13
SA Central Catholic 35, St. Michael 21
SA Christian 49, Northeast 0
SA Holy Cross 21, St. Dominic Savio 14
SA Wagner 62, San Marcos 17
San Marcos Hill Country Christian 46, Prairie Lea 0
Schulenburg 35, Burton 21
Stony Point 19, Pflugerville 0
Thrall 49, Florence 0
Travis 67, Schertz John Paul II 13
Vandegrift 48, Waco Midway 17
Vista Ridge 24, Schertz Clemens 0
Waco Connally 59, Cameron Yoe 38
Weiss 21, Converse Judson 10
Westlake 64, Akins 0
Westwood 59, Bastrop 7
Scores from around Texas compiled by the Associated Press
CLASS 6A
Alvin Shadow Creek 41, Cypress Bridgeland 24
Belton 28, Huntsville 21
Clear Springs 32, Klein Forest 29
Deer Park 45, Beaumont West Brook 14
Denton Guyer 28, Lancaster 20
Dickinson 49, Pasadena Dobie 7
Donna North 35, Brownsville Porter 14
Fort Bend Hightower 40, Fort Bend Travis 10
Fort Bend Ridge Point 59, Fort Bend Bush 7
Galena Park North Shore 45, Spring Westfield 9
Garland 41, North Garland 7
Harlingen 49, Mission Memorial 21
Harlingen South 29, Brownsville Hanna 13
Houston Sam Houston 29, Aldine 8
Hurst Bell 28, Arlington Hou 0
Katy 41, Katy Tompkins 7
Katy Taylor 11, Katy Cinco Ranch 7
Killeen 37, Cleburne 13
Laredo Johnson 21, PSJA Southwest 9
Laredo United 62, Seguin 59
Lewisville 36, Mesquite 0
Longview 28, Tyler Legacy 7
Los Fresnos 23, PSJA 22
Mansfield 49, South Grand Prairie 29
McKinney 30, Flower Mound 13
Midland 32, Amarillo 27
Midland Legacy 48, Abilene 17
Mission 38, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14
Humble Summer Creek 34, Klein Collins 0
Odessa Permian 43, Amarillo Tascosa 6
PSJA North 35, Laredo United South 0
Richardson Lake Highlands 30, Dallas Highland Park 13
Richmond George Ranch 45, Fort Bend Clements 21
Rockwall-Heath 37, Mansfield Lake Ridge 10
SA Reagan 38, SA Northside Clark 14
SA South San Antonio 26, Laredo Cigarroa 10
Saginaw Boswell 6, Haltom 3
San Benito 33, McAllen Memorial 13
Smithson Valley 57, SA East Central 7
Southlake Carroll 31, Cedar Hill 6
The Woodlands 55, Conroe Oak Ridge 55
Trophy Club Byron Nelson 31, Denton Braswell 10
Waxahachie 41, Grand Prairie 10
Weslaco 40, Edinburg 7
Willis 54, New Caney 21
Wylie 49, South Garland 0
CLASS 5A
Abilene Cooper 53, San Angelo Central 45
Abilene Wylie 35, Lubbock Cooper 34
Aledo 38, Justin Northwest 13
Alice 36, Victoria West 25
Amarillo Caprock 21, Pampa 7
Arlington Seguin 21, Aubrey 0
Barbers Hill 49, Baytown Sterling 0
Brenham 31, Bryan 24
Brownsville Memorial 21, Brownsville St. Joseph 7
CC Calallen 28, CC Flour Bluff 10
CC Carroll 28, Edinburg Economedes 24
College Station 60, Temple 22
Colleyville Heritage 10, Ennis 7
Dallas Conrad 52, Rice 8
Dayton 39, Montgomery 34
Denison 21, Kennedale 13
EP Bel Air 61, Chaparral, N.M. 0
Friendswood 59, Fort Bend Kempner 12
Gregory-Portland 49, Victoria East 27
Lake Dallas 38, Princeton 0
Little Elm 28, Plano Prestonwood 14
Midlothian 35, Killeen Shoemaker 26
Port Lavaca Calhoun 26, Sinton 17
Port Neches-Groves 26, West Orange-Stark 20, OT
PSJA Memorial 28, Donna 17
Roma 41, Rio Grande City La Grulla 7
SA Burbank 56, SA Brackenridge 14
SA Harlandale 44, SA Lanier 0
SA Southside 55, Laredo Nixon 3
Santa Fe 71, Pasadena Rayburn 0
Somerset 42, Floresville 21
Texarkana Texas 62, Benton, La. 14
Tyler 27, Mesquite Horn 12
Uvalde 36, Poteet 0
Vidor 34, Freeport Brazosport 0
WF Rider 38, Lubbock Coronado 0
Whitehouse 45, Corsicana 8
CLASS 4A
Andrews 41, Midland Greenwood 28
Bay City 42, Worthing 14
Bellville 31, Navasota 3
Boerne 42, SA Antonian 35
Borger 42, Lamesa 12
Brownsboro 27, Mabank 15
Brownwood 24, Burnet 10
Carrizo Springs 27, Hebbronville 21
China Spring 69, Mexia 27
Dalhart 22, Spearman 10
Devine 49, Natalia 14
Dumas 26, Perryton 7
El Campo 35, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 28
Gonzales 28, Marion 14
Hereford 28, Shallowater 27
Hondo 42, Brackett 14
Ingleside 43, Rockport-Fulton 14
Levelland 23, Lubbock 13
Monahans 52, Big Spring 14
Needville 34, Huffman Hargrave 20
Pearsall 30, SA Memorial 8
Silsbee 49, Nederland 0
Sweetwater 53, Pecos 40
Van 42, Lindale 37
Vernon 42, San Angelo Lake View 6
CLASS 3A
Anson 20, Dublin 17
Bangs 42, San Angelo Grape Creek 6
Breckenridge 41, Cisco 6
Buna 24, Crockett 8
Bushland 42, Childress 13
Canadian 45, Elk City, Okla. 19
Clyde 69, Merkel 57
Coahoma 57, Kermit 31
Coleman 30, Brady 14
Cotulla 28, Dilley 14
East Bernard 35, Ganado 27
East Chambers 35, Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson 6
El Maton Tidehaven 56, Palacios 0
Falfurrias 54, Monte Alto 0
Franklin 28, Diboll 13
Gladewater Sabine 38, Waskom 28
Hallettsville 46, Van Vleck 0
Hardin 36, Trinity 8
Jourdanton 35, Pleasanton 21
Lubbock Roosevelt 46, Brownfield 30
Lyford 27, Raymondville 3
Lytle 33, West Campus 0
Malakoff 42, Salado 0
Mathis 22, Odem 16
McGregor 21, Gatesville 17
Muleshoe 48, Friona 28
Poth 31, Shiner 7
Quitman 42, Kemp 10
Santa Rosa 20, La Villa 12
Skidmore-Tynan 20, Aransas Pass 14
Stockdale 24, Falls City 21
Troup 41, Buffalo 0
Troy 22, Rogers 19
Tuscola Jim Ned 17, Wall 14, OT
CLASS 2A
Amarillo Highland Park 56, Shamrock 30
Axtell 22, Dawson 20
Beckville 35, Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 18
Ben Bolt 16, Santa Gertrudis Academy 14
Big Sandy 15, Linden-Kildare 6
Centerville 7, Teague 6
Floydada 42, Smyer 20
Forsan 32, Stanton 14
Hawley 33, Eastland 13
Hico 31, Cross Plains 7
Junction 32, D’Hanis 7
Kenedy 37, Karnes City 7
Lovelady 55, Iola 12
Malakoff Cross Roads 34, Bruceville-Eddy 15
Marlin 20, Groesbeck 13
Overton 29, Simms Bowie 20
Panhandle 51, Vega 14
Ralls 42, Memphis 0
Riesel 26, Thorndale 0
Roscoe 32, Clarendon 16
San Augustine 35, Alto 32
Santa Maria 28, Agua Dulce 20
Shelbyville 32, Elysian Fields 0
Stinnett West Texas 46, Boys Ranch 8
Stratford 57, Gruver 26
Tenaha 50, Joaquin 42
Timpson 33, Daingerfield 26
Wallis Brazos 46, Louise 12
Wellington 42, Amarillo River Road 0
Wolfe City 29, Celeste 19
Wortham 28, Jewett Leon 7
CLASS 1A
Benjamin 72, Abilene Christian 27
Bowie Gold-Burg 60, Chillicothe 7
Cherokee 56, Evant 0
Happy 48, Springlake-Earth 42
Hart 22, Guthrie 12
Hermleigh 42, Imperial Buena Vista 20
High Island 66, Apple Springs 16
Iredell 71, Mullin 12
Knox City 64, May 14
Lamesa Klondike 72, Loraine 22
Lingleville 54, Kopperl 52
Lueders-Avoca 25, Olfen 13
Matador Motley County 79, Spur 54
Mertzon Irion County 54, Roby 6
Miami 54, Wildorado 6
Morton 62, Munday 0
Nazareth 65, Groom 16
Newcastle 53, Azle Christian School 6
Oglesby 56, Covington 8
Premont 47, Banquete 12
Ranger 42, Perrin-Whitt 41
Roscoe Highland 66, Blackwell 16
Sidney 56, Bluff Dale 6
Throckmorton 68, Bryson 24
Westbrook 52, Rankin 0
Whiteface 54, Turkey Valley 8
Whitharral 44, Silverton 39
Zephyr 38, Rising Star 34