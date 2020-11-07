Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 11

AMARILLO, Texas (Nexstar) — We had the biggest rivalry game in the Texas Panhandle as the Amarillo High Sandies took on the Tascosa Rebels.

Plus, one of the best teams not only in the state but in the country: the Duncanville Panthers were in action against Midway. See if the number two ranked team in the state could stay perfect.

Watch this edition of Texas Online Overtime above.

About Texas Online Overtime:

Texas Online Overtime takes you across the State of Texas, looking at top teams from each region in Nexstar Media Group’s broadcasting area. The digital-only program utilizes the resources of sports teams in Abilene, Amarillo, Austin, Brownsville, El Paso, Lubbock, Midland, San Angelo, Texarkana, Tyler, Waco, and Wichita Falls.