Texas Online Overtime | Season 2 – Week 6

The Vegas Golden Knights re-signed Robin Lehner on Saturday to a $25 million, five-year contract that makes him their goaltender of the present and future and plunges one-time face of the franchise Marc-Andre Fleury into uncertainty.

Lehner's deal carries a $5 million annual salary cap hit and runs through the 2024-25 season. Committing to Lehner makes it likely Vegas will at some point move on from Fleury, who took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018 in its inaugural season.