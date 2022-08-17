ARLINGTON (KFDX/KJTL) — More shake-ups in the leadership of Arlington’s professional baseball club were announced on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

Officials with the Texas Rangers Baseball Club announced Wednesday in a press release they have relieved 17-year general manager, Jon Daniels of his duties, effective immediately.

The move comes after the Rangers let go of manager Chris Woodward on Monday, August 15, after what was likely going to be his fourth consecutive losing season.

Daniels joined the Texas baseball operations department in 2002 and was appointed general manager in 2005. After two consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, he was promoted to President of Baseball Operations in 2013, according to the press release.

Ray Davis, Rangers Managing Partner and Majority Owner said in the press release that despite Daniels’ success in the early 2010s, their lack of recent success despite major investments in the franchise are the reason for the change.

“The bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016,” Davis said. “I feel a change in leadership of the baseball operations department will be beneficial going forward.”

Taking over as the general manager, effective immediately, is Chris Young, who was hired by the Rangers in 2020 to work side-by-side with Daniels.

“Chris Young is one of the top young baseball executives in the business, and in his 21 months on the job, has brought welcome energy and new ideas to the organization,” Davis said in the press release. “I am confident in Chris’ ability to lead our baseball operations with the goal of producing a consistent winner on the field.”

The full press release can be found on the Texas Rangers Official Facebook Page.