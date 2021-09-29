Texas Tech adds Arkansas to future non-conference slate

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The following is a press release from Texas Tech Athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Wednesday the addition of Arkansas to the Red Raiders’ future non-conference slate as the two former Southwest Conference rivals will face each other during the 2030-31 seasons.

As part of the home-and-home agreement, Arkansas will travel to Jones AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14, 2030, followed by a return trip to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Sept. 13, 2031. It is the second home-and-home agreement between the two schools since Arkansas departed the Southwest Conference following the 1991 season.

The two schools traded road wins in the only other non-conference series since as Arkansas used a dominant running game to top the Red Raiders, 49-28, early in the 2014 season. The Red Raiders, behind 243 passing yards from Patrick Mahomes II and two touchdown grabs from Reginald Davis, responded the following year, handing Arkansas a 35-24 loss in Fayetteville.

The Red Raiders have won three of the last four meetings with the Razorbacks after closing their time as SWC members with wins during the 1990-91 seasons and then their road victory in 2015. The two schools have met 37 times in history, with 32 of those coming during the SWC era.

The home-and-home agreement with Arkansas guarantees Texas Tech a fellow power-five opponent as part of its non-conference slate for the next 10 years as the Red Raiders are also slated to face N.C. State (2022, 2027), Oregon (2023-24), Oregon State (2025-26) and Mississippi State (2028-29).

Texas Tech Future Non-Conference Schedules

  • 2022 – Murray State (Sept. 3), Houston (Sept. 10), at N.C. State (Sept. 17)
  • 2023 – at Wyoming (Sept. 2), Oregon (Sept. 9), Tarleton State (Sept. 16)
  • 2024 – Abilene Christian (Aug. 31), at Oregon (Sept. 7), North Texas (Sept. 14)
  • 2025 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Aug. 30), at Colorado State (Sept. 6), Oregon State (Sept. 13)
  • 2026 – Abilene Christian (Sept. 5), at Oregon State (Sept. 12), Colorado State (Sept. 19)
  • 2027 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Sept. 4), at North Texas (Sept. 11), N.C. State (Sept. 18)
  • 2028 – at Mississippi State (Sept. 9), Wyoming (Sept. 16)
  • 2029 – Mississippi State (Sept. 8), Fresno State (Sept. 15)
  • 2030 – Fresno State (Sept. 7), Arkansas (Sept. 14)
  • 2031 – Arkansas (Sept. 13)
  • 2032 – Fresno State (Sept. 11)

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar