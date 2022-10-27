LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech baseball team revealed the 2023 schedule on Thursday.

The Red Raiders will play 37 home games, the most at Rip Griffin Park since the 2019 season.

Eight of the first 12 games are against teams that made NCAA regionals last season starting with Gonazaga. The Red Raiders and Bulldogs open up a four-game series on Feb. 17.

In addition to Gonzaga, those teams include Air Force at home (Feb. 28-March 1) as well as the first two opponents of the 2023 Shriners Children’s College Classic, Michigan and Texas A&M.

The Red Raiders open Big 12 play at home against Oklahoma State on March 17.

Other conference home series are against TCU (March 31-April 2), Baylor (April 21-23) and Kansas (May 18-20). The road conference slate includes Texas (March 24-26), Oklahoma (April 14-16), Kansas State (April 28-30) and West Virginia (May 12-14).



(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)