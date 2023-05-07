LUBBOCK, TX- Following their third non-conference home loss of the season on Saturday, the Texas Tech baseball team bounced back to take the series with Sam Houston in a 10-8 win.

Sam Houston would take 1st inning leads in each of the first two games, but on Sunday it was Texas Tech that found themselves upfront. In the bottom of the first, an RBI double by Dillon Carter, followed by an RBI single from Hudson White an at-bat later would give the Red Raiders a 4-0 advantage. But a half inning later, Sam Houston would road to life with three runs of their own, cutting the Texas Tech lead to just one.

In the top of the 3rd, Sam Houston would score another to bring things back to a stalemate and end Taber Fast’s start after 2.1 innings pitched.

After being ejected on Friday, Kevin Bazzell made his return to the Texas Tech lineup in a big way. In the top of the 3rd, Bazzell would reclaim the lead for the Red Raiders with a 452ft home run to left field. Later that inning, Ty Coleman would crank another home run to almost the exact same spot, giving Texas Tech a 6-4 lead after three innings. An inning later, two more runs would extend that lead to 8-4.

A Zac Vooletich home run in the bottom of the 6th whisk seal the deal, as the Red Raiders would claim a series victory in a 10-8 win.

Texas Tech returns to action on Tuesday, May 9th for a shortened doubleheader against Abilene Christian University. The Red Raiders will resume their lightning-delayed contest from April 25th at 4:00 P.M. The game will start with ACU up 6-0 in the 4th inning with one out and a runner on second base. Game Two is scheduled to begin 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game One.