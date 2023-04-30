MANHATTAN, KS- Late heroics by Kansas State would clinch a series victory for the Wildcats over the No. 14 Red Raiders on Sunday.

K-State would come out of the gates firing, scoring two runs in the bottom of the 2nd. But Texas Tech would stay in it, and eventually take a 5-2 lead in the top of the 4th off of a Tracer Lopez homerun. Both teams would continue to trade blows throughout the contest.

In the top of the 7th, Austin Green would hit a three-run home run to put the Red Raiders back in control with an 8-6 advantage. However, three Wildcat runs in the 8th would give the home team back the lead and eventually the win, as Texas Tech falls on the road 10-8.

Texas Tech returns to action at home on Friday, May 5th against Sam Houston.