MORGANTOWN, W.V.— The Texas Tech baseball team dropped their final regular season road game of the year on Sunday in a 5-3 loss to West Virginia.

After a blowout loss Saturday, the Red Raiders came out of the gates hot on Sunday. A 1st inning Kevin Bazzell fielders choice would allow Nolan Hester to cross home and put Texas Tech up 1-0 early. Both teams would trade blows the next few innings, but West Virginia would strike again in the 5th. J.J. Wetherholt would crank a solo home run off of Ryan Free to tie the ball game, and an inning later two more WVU runs would give the Mountaineers a 5-3 lead, a lead which they would hold until the end of the ball game.

Texas Tech finishes up its regular season with a home series against Kansas. Game One will take place on Thursday, May 18th at 6:30 P.M.