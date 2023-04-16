NORMAN, OK- The (21) Texas Tech baseball team fell to Oklahoma 12-2 in 8 innings on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Raiders started the ballgame with a bang in the top of the 1st. Ty Colman would successfully attempt to steal third, and off a throwing error, would come in to score to put Texas Tech on the board. Texas Tech would lead 1-0 going into the bottom of the 2nd when Jackson Nicklaus would smack a homerun to right field, giving the sooner a 2-0 lead.

The Sooners would continue to tack on runs, capped off by a Bryce Madron home run in the 8th to end the game by way of a ten-run mercy rule. Texas Tech leaves Norman with a 2-1 record against the Sooners.

Texas Tech returns home for a two-game non-conference series with Grand Canyon University. First pitch against the antelopes at Dan Law Field is scheduled for 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday, April 18th.