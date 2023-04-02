LUBBOCK, TX– The Red Raiders took home a Big 12 series victory on Sunday, beating TCU 10-5.

In a 3-hour 35-minute-long game that saw several players on each team hit by pitches, two Horned Frogs would be ejected; projected top-10 MLB draft pick Brayden Taylor and head coach Kirk Saarloos. But through it all, the Red Raiders get back in the win column ahead of a break from conference play.

Gavin Kash would send in his Big 12-leading 45th RBI of the season to take the lead for Texas Tech in the bottom of the 3rd inning, while Nolan Hester would hit his first home run in the scarlet and black, helping ensure a combined 37-run weekend for the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian on Tuesday, April 4th. First pitch at dan Law Field is scheduled for 6:30 P.M.