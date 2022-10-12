LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech basketball programs will host Monday Night Madness on Monday, October 24 at the United Supermarkets Arena. The free event will showcase the Lady Raiders and Red Raiders to students and fans heading into the start of the 2022-23 season.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. with team introduction 8 p.m. Short scrimmages for both teams will be followed by a dunk contest featuring Lady Raiders Kilah Freelon and Jojo Nworie and men’s players to be determined.

At the conclusion of the dunk contest and singing of the Matador song, both teams will sign autographs on the concourse. A photo station with Mark Adams and Krista Gerlich will be inside Club Red from 9-10 p.m.

Along with appearances from the basketball programs, student-athletes and coaches from other programs are scheduled to be in attendance.

