ARLINGTON, Tex. – The Texas Tech Red Raiders started their postseason on a high-note, beating the Kansas State Wildcats 5-3 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

Mason Molina pitched 6.2 innings and threw 10 strikeouts while only giving up three runs, and the rest of the pitching staff did not allow a hit for the remainder of the game.

Meanwhile, Dillon Carter led Tech at the plate with two RBI, which included a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to make the score 5-0.

Texas Tech will play the winner of Oklahoma and West Virginia Thursday night at 7:30.