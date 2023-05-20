LUBBOCK, TX — In the final game of the Big 12 regular season, the Texas Tech baseball team beat Kansas in style, smashing five home runs in a 15-1 mercy rule win.

Nolan Hester would get things started for Texas Tech, hitting a two-run blast in the bottom of the first. Later that inning, Hudson White would smash a grand slam to give the Red Raiders a 6-0 advantage after just an inning.

White and Hester were relenting from there on out at the plate. White would hit another two-run homer in the bottom of the 4th, while Hester would crush two more home runs in the 5th and 6th innings. The Red Raiders would leave no doubt about it on Senior Day, ending the regular season with a Bog 12 record of 12-12 and an overall record of 37-19.

Up next for Texas Tech will be the Big 12 Championship Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, TX. Games begin on May 24th.