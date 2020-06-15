TTU confirms positive COVID-19 tests within football, men’s track & field, women’s basketball programs

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech University has confirmed positive COVID-19 tests within its football and men’s track and field programs, a source told EverythingLubbock.com on Monday. The source was not able to disclose how many people were infected.

The football team’s strength and condition summer workouts were scheduled to begin on Monday. According to Texas Tech’s return to campus plan, the student-athletes were to be tested before workouts began.

Texas Tech previously announced that two members of the men’s basketball program tested positive for COVID-19.

Related story: Texas Tech confirms positive COVID-19 tests within men’s basketball program

Read the full press release from Texas Tech below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – In response to several media requests, the Texas Tech athletics department can confirm recent positive tests for COVID-19 within its football, men’s track and field and women’s basketball programs.

Each student-athlete who has tested positive has been self-isolated in accordance with CDC guidelines and City of Lubbock Health Department procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing. As part of Texas Tech’s established health and safety procedures, those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians.

The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority as a university and athletics department. Due to privacy laws, the University will not disseminate information regarding specific individuals and their health.