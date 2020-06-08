Texas Tech confirms positive COVID-19 tests within men’s basketball program

This is a news release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech athletic department has confirmed recent positive tests for COVID-19 within the men’s basketball program.

The members of the program who have tested positive have been self-isolated in accordance with CDC Guidelines and the City Department of Health procedures for a positive test, including contact tracing. Per Texas Tech’s established protocol, those who tested positive will receive daily monitoring from the athletic department’s sports medicine staff and team physicians.

The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff is our top priority as a university and athletic department. Due to privacy laws the University cannot disseminate information regarding specific individuals and their health.

This was a news release from Texas Tech athletics.