LUBBOCK, TX- The Texas Tech Baseball team dropped their third non-conference home game of the year on Saturday in a 9-3 loss to Sam Houston.

Just like Friday night’s game, the Bearkats opened the top of the 1st inning with a two-run home run. From there on out, they would keep their foot on the gas by scoring five more runs in the top of the 5th, putting the Red Raiders in a 7-0 hole about halfway through the ball game.

In the bottom of the 4th, Texas Tech would start to wake their bats up. Zac Vooletich would rope a triple down the first base line, and be driven in by Gage Harrelson an at-bat later. However, two more Sam Houston home runs would put the Red Raiders’ chances of a comeback to rest, as they fell at home 9-3.

Texas Tech will try to win the series with Sam Houston at Dan Law Field on Sunday at 1:00 P.M.