NORMAN, Okla. – With a three-game winning streak on the line, the Red Raiders relied on sharp-shooting and dominating the glass to beat Oklahoma 74 to 63 in Norman.

Fardaws Aimaq led the way with a 19 point, 10 rebound double-double, and Jaylon Tyson missed one shot all night in an 18-point performance.

Texas Tech is now 16-12 (5-10) on the year, winners of four in a row, and their sixth victory in their last eight games.

Mark Adams and company will return to action on Saturday at home against TCU.