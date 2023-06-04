GAINESVILLE, FL- Despite a brilliant start from freshman pitcher Zane Petty, the Red Raiders were unable to duplicate their success from Saturday as they fell to the Florida Gators 7-1 on Sunday.

Petty got the start for Texas Tech and quickly got to work. The Corsicana, TX native would give up just one hit in five innings of work. But despite his great start and strong defense by the Red Raiders, Flordia would strike first in the 6th inning.

Jac Caglinone would drive in the Gator’s first run off a single, opening the floodgates for three more runs that inning to come across home plate. Texas Tech’s only run would come in the form of a Kevin Bazzell sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 8th. However, three more Gator runs in the 9th would seal the deal, as Flordia gets their revenge to force an all-or-nothing regional title game on Monday.

First pitch at Condron Family Ballpark is scheduled for Monday at 11:00 A.M. CT. The winner will advance to the Columbia, SC Super Regional.