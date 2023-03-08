KANSAS CITY, Mo.- Texas Tech’s time in the Big 12 Tournament came to an abrupt end, as West Virginia cruised to a 78-62 victory Wednesday night.

Kedrion Johnson for WVU led all scorers on the night with 20 points, meanwhile in his final Big 12 game, Kevin Obanor tallied 14 points for the Red Raiders.

West Virginia kept mistakes to a minimum with nine turnovers, compared to 15 for Texas Tech.

Along with holding the edge in the turnover margin, the Mountaineers used the three-ball to their advantage, knocking down nine treys compared to six for the Red Raiders.

The Mountaineers will meet the defending national champions Kansas Jayhawks in the next round of the Big 12 Tournament.