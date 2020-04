LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech confirmed that freshman Russel Tchewa has entered the transfer portal after one season with the Red Raider basketball team.

Over the past season, the 7-foot, 260-pound center played in 23 games and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

Tchewa saw his role with the team increase as the season progressed. He ended up averaging five minutes per game.

The freshman even notched a start against No. 4 Baylor in the final week of the season.