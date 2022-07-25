After a 13-year career in the NFL, which included two Super Bowl rings, former Texas Tech receiver Danny Amendola has announced his retirement from football, per reports from ESPN.

Amendola played for the Red Raiders from 2004-2007, and hauled in 204 catches for 2,246 yards and 15 touchdowns in his college career. As a freshman, he was first-team All Big 12 as a return specialist, and was second-team All Big 12 as a receiver during his senior season. He is also ninth in school history in total receptions.

He went undrafted in 2008, but played for five different teams in 13 seasons in the NFL.

Amendola was one of Tom Brady’s primary targets during two Super Bowl-winning seasons with the New England Patriots. He caught the game-tying two-point conversion against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, after the Patriots were down 28-3, before winning 34-28 in overtime.

The Houston-area native finished his pro career with 6,212 yards and 24 touchdowns.