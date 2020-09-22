Texas Tech head softball coach Adrian Gregory to step down

LUBBOCK, Texas – The following is a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.

Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt announced Tuesday that Adrian Gregory has stepped down as head softball coach, effective immediately.

“At this time, I have found it best to part ways with Texas Tech University and its softball program,” Gregory said. “I have truly loved Lubbock and the relationships I have built here. I wish the current players and staff all the best as they move forward with future seasons.”

Gregory just completed her sixth season at Texas Tech.

“I would like to thank Coach Gregory for her contributions to Texas Tech,” Hocutt said. “I wish her the best in the future.”