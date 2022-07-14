ARLINGTON, TX- The Texas Tech Red Raider football team made their way to AT&T Stadium on Thursday for Big 12 Media Day.



New head coach Joey McGuire was back at the stadium in which he won three high school state championships with Cedar Hill. Now with the Red Raiders, McGuire’s goal is to play in Arlington for the Big 12 Championship.



“The expectation is to play in this building,” McGuire said. Our plan is to play in [the Big 12 Championship]. People have said ‘how long is that going to take’, and its my job to accelerate the process.”



McGuire was accompanied by some of his players, all of which shared their enthusiasm for McGuire being their new coach. Despite having yet to play an official down for McGuire, the players have bought in to his system quickly.



“Honestly, I feel like I’ve never felt this way about a team. This is the first time in a long time that I’ve been around a team and everybody in the room wants to be great,” said wide receiver Myles Price. “It’s really like a real family. Like, at first it was, it wasn’t as much of a family but now it feels like this is a genuine love in the building.”



“It’s definitely been a different energy in the building and it’s been a good one. Whatever he says, dude, I’m going,” said defensive back Dadrion “Rabbit” Taylor-Demerson. “If he says I’m falling off a cliff at 5:30, I’m going to be there at 5:28 to make sure he doesn’t fall.”



“When my feet hit the floor in the morning I make a choice to be fired up inside,” said McGuire. “I get a chance to make our players the best version of themselves.”



The other schools in attendance Thursday had Texas Tech ties to them as well. New Texas Christian University Head Coach Sonny Dykes was a former co-offensive coordinator at Texas Tech. He is also the son of legendary Texas Tech head coach Spike Dykes, who he thinks would love to see him coach against Texas Tech if he was still around.



“I know he’s looking down and excited about this opportunity [to coach TCU] and, you know, he’d certainly get a kick out of it,” said Dykes.



Brett Venables is also entering is first season at Oklahoma. Joining him will be former Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells, who was fired halfway though the 2021 season. Venables is excited to have Wells with the Sooners as an analyst.



“[Matt Wells is] somebody that stands for all the right things,“ said Venables. “We probably wont keep him long. He’ll have some opportunities, and I’m really thankful that he chose to come here.”

Texas Tech football kicks off their season at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 3 against Murray State.