LUBBOCK, Texas – Coaches vs. Racism announced tip-off times for its second annual HBCU Roundball Classic on Wednesday.

Texas Tech will face Jackson State at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17 at the James M. Delmar Fieldhouse in Houston.

“We’re really looking forward to the opportunity to play Jackson State and support a great cause. Basketball is much more than a game and this event will be a great opportunity for our program to be a part of something that is bigger than just who wins,” head coach MarkAdams said in a press release. “There is no tolerance for racism and we hope this game will help continue the discussion. We’re also looking forward to playing in Houston where Texas Tech has an incredible fanbase. It’ll be a great environment and trip for our team.”

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)