Texas Tech men’s basketball sees another transfer, this time forward Savrasov

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Texas Tech men’s basketball confirmed that redshirt freshman forward Andrei Savrasov is looking to transfer schools.

Hailing from Russia, the 6-foot-7, 225 pound forward played in 21 games this past season where he averaged 1.1 points and one rebound per game.

Savrasov’s biggest scoring impacts came in a non-conference game against Creighton where he chipped in six points by scoring on two 3-pointers. During Big 12 play, he did it again against TCU.

His success wasn’t limited to the basketball arena, it was also in the classroom. This past year, Savrasov was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team.

Originally, he committed to Texas Tech over Arizona State and Purdue.