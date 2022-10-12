LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s golf is the number one team in the country.

Golfstat has the Red Raiders as the top team in the nation in its poll released on Wednesday.

Greg Sands’ team recorded three consecutive top-three finishes, including a team title at the Inverness Intercollegiate two weeks ago in Ohio.

It’s the Red Raiders’ first No. 1 ranking since the 2019-20 season.

Texas Tech also has two players in the Golfstat players ranking released on Tuesday. Calum Scott is sixth, and Ludvig Aberg checks in at No. 8.

The Red Raiders return to action next week for the Big 12 Match Play event. The three-day event begins on Monday (Oct. 17) and runs through Wednesday (Oct. 19).

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)