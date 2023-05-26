SCOTTSDALE, AZ- The Texas Tech Men’s golf team finds themselves amongst the top 6 teams at Grayhawk Golf Club after the first day of competition.

The number 5 ranked Red Raiders ended Friday tied for 4th place with North Carolina and Vanderbilt shooting +2 as a team. On the individual side, Matthew Comegys leads the way for the Red Raiders in a seven-way tie for 6th place, shooting two-under. 2023 Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg is behind him tied for 13th place posting -1 after the first day of action.

“If we play like this [tomorrow]… we’ll like what we see,” said head coach Greg Sands. “We’re in a kind of rhythm now, we’ll get to sleep, and get right back at it.”

The Red Raiders will be in Scottsdale through at least Sunday, May 28th.