Ludvig Aberg from Texas Tech during an NCAA golf tournament on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods).

SCOTTSDALE, AZ— The Texas Tech men’s golf team will love to see another day, as they tied with Ohio State for the 15th and final qualifying spot at the NCAA Championships.

Thanks to a big Sunday by 2023 Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg, in which the Red Raider senior shot -1, Texas Tech would finish +26 as a team. With only the top fifteen out of thirty teams making the cut, Texas Tech, and Ohio State will now have to play in a sudden-death combined playoff match to decide who gets to move on.

The sudden-death playoff will tee off on Monday at 10:00 A.M. (CT) at Grayhawk Golf Club.