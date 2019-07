On Thursday, the Texas Tech Men’s Tennis Team finalized its schedule for the 2019-20 season.

The schedule features 11 matches against teams that made the NCAA Tournament this past season. The home slate starts on January 20 with two matches against Abilene Christian and UTRGV.

The Red Raiders are trying to improve on a 2018-19 campaign in which they went 15-12 and lost in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to UC Santa Barbara.