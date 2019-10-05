Texas Tech Outduels Oklahoma State 45-35

LUBBOCK, Texas – It took Jett Duffey playing his best game as a Red Raider, but Texas Tech was able to hold off the Oklahoma State Cowboys 45-35 at Jones AT&T Stadium on Saturday. Duffey was 26 of 44 for 424 yards and four touchdowns in the win. While it was a slow start for the top running back in the country, the Cowboys Chuba Hubbard finished with 34 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. Eleven Red Raiders caught passes in the game for the Red Raiders led by TJ Vasher’s five catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. Both teams combined for nearly 1100 yards of total offense.