LUBBOCK, Texas – For the second straight game, the Red Raiders offense struggled to get going, but a big second half by Kevin Obanor helped Texas Tech to a 77-70 win Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.

Obanor scored 16 second-half points and finished with a season-high 25 points and ten rebounds. The victory extends the home winning streak to 27 straight.

De’Vion Harmon added 19 points and a season-high six steals, and Pop Isaacs finished with 15 points, including three of the team’s four three-pointers on the night.

The Red Raiders shot a season-low 16 percent from three on 4-for-25 shooting against the Eagles.

Texas Tech had just 17 points with less than four minutes remaining in the first half after a 1-for-10 stretch from the field.

Jaylon Tyson returned to the lineup after being sidelined with an injury against Nicholls, but center Daniel Batcho missed his first game of the season. The sophomore forward watched the game from the bench in a walking boot on his left foot.

The Red Raiders (7-2) return to action against Jackson State in the HBCU Roundball Classic at 2:45 p.m. Saturday in Houston.