LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game.

“This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said.

A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing a UT student athlete was posted to Twitter Sunday morning.

Texas Tech asked anyone with information to contact the TTUPD at 806-742-3931